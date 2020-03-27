Covington Capital Management Makes New $30,000 Investment in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in IHS Markit by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 853,329 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 75,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.59. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 20,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,636,218.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,489.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $101,785,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,408,076 shares in the company, valued at $188,118,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

