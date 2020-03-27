Covington Capital Management Buys Shares of 608 ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 3,888.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViaSat alerts:

In other ViaSat news, COO Richard A. Baldridge bought 27,150 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

VSAT opened at $40.34 on Friday. ViaSat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.01.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

ViaSat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.