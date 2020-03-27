Covington Capital Management Acquires New Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 546 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,472,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after buying an additional 197,351 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,459,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 20.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

STMP opened at $123.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of -0.23. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $185.20.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on STMP. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Stamps.com from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

