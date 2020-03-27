Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Price Target Cut to GBX 360 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.71) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 520 ($6.84) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 498.50 ($6.56).

LON CSP opened at GBX 298.21 ($3.92) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.99. Countryside Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 248.80 ($3.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 544 ($7.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 446.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 411.30.

In other Countryside Properties news, insider David Howell acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 305 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,660 ($4,814.52). Also, insider Gary Whitaker sold 48,000 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total value of £238,560 ($313,812.15).

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

