Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €78.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €107.32 ($124.79).

CON opened at €68.77 ($79.97) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €90.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €110.98. Continental has a 1-year low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a 1-year high of €157.40 ($183.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

