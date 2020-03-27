Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Cut to C$1,500.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$1,600.00 to C$1,500.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CSU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$1,500.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,500.00 to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1,538.71.

CSU opened at C$1,255.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1,358.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,333.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,076.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,524.42.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$11.85 by C($6.12). The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 42.5799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

