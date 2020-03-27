Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $3,779,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 425.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,918,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,070,614,000 after buying an additional 326,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 418.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

