Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Conifer posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million.

CNFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

In other Conifer news, major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc acquired 28,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $111,108.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,135,769 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,214.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala purchased 13,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $53,598.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 47,017 shares of company stock worth $184,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conifer stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $26.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

