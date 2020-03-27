Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Stock Position Cut by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 999,613 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 1.20% of Concho Resources worth $211,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,760 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,801,000 after purchasing an additional 169,780 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 1,171.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 119,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after buying an additional 109,938 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 13,003.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CXO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $90.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.87.

NYSE CXO opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.47. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $124.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

