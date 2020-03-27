Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Scotiabank

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Computer Modelling Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$4.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $382.79 million and a PE ratio of 16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of C$4.30 and a 52 week high of C$8.79.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

