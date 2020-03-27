Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Insider Michael J. Norris Sells 54,246 Shares of Stock

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) insider Michael J. Norris sold 54,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 999 ($13.14), for a total value of £541,917.54 ($712,861.80).

Shares of CCC opened at GBX 1,395 ($18.35) on Friday. Computacenter plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,950 ($25.65). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,605.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,530.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 15.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a GBX 26.90 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $10.10. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

CCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Computacenter from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Computacenter from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Computacenter to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,625 ($21.38) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Computacenter from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

