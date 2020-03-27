Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Insider Michael J. Norris Sells 11,553 Shares

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) insider Michael J. Norris sold 11,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 999 ($13.14), for a total value of £115,414.47 ($151,821.19).

Shares of LON:CCC opened at GBX 1,395 ($18.35) on Friday. Computacenter plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,950 ($25.65). The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,605.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,530.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a GBX 26.90 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $10.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCC. UBS Group upgraded Computacenter to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,625 ($21.38) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Computacenter from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Computacenter from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Computacenter from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

