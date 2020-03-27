Comparing Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) and Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM)

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) and Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and Sitime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxim Integrated Products 35.93% 33.82% 15.97% Sitime N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and Sitime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxim Integrated Products 3 9 2 0 1.93 Sitime 0 0 5 0 3.00

Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus target price of $64.43, indicating a potential upside of 28.39%. Sitime has a consensus target price of $30.20, indicating a potential upside of 40.14%. Given Sitime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sitime is more favorable than Maxim Integrated Products.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and Sitime’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxim Integrated Products $2.31 billion 5.84 $827.49 million $2.43 20.65 Sitime $84.07 million 3.86 -$9.49 million ($0.63) -34.21

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than Sitime. Sitime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxim Integrated Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Sitime shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats Sitime on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Sitime Company Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

