Comparing Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) & Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of Community First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Community First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Community First Bancshares and Malvern Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community First Bancshares $16.20 million 3.67 $440,000.00 N/A N/A Malvern Bancorp $50.25 million 2.00 $9.33 million $1.22 10.59

Malvern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community First Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Community First Bancshares and Malvern Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Malvern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Malvern Bancorp has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.28%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Malvern Bancorp is more favorable than Community First Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Community First Bancshares has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Community First Bancshares and Malvern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community First Bancshares 1.14% 0.24% 0.06% Malvern Bancorp 19.47% 6.96% 0.79%

Summary

Malvern Bancorp beats Community First Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community First Bancshares

Community First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities; and offers money transfer and other banking services. It operates through its main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; and loan production offices in Watkinsville and Braselton, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia. Community First Bancshares, Inc. is a subsidiary of Community First Bancshares, MHC.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits. Its loan products include residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, such as commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. The company also offers credit cards; wealth management and advisory services, such as liquidity management, investment, 401k accounts and planning, custody, lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, family wealth advisory, and philanthropic advisory services; insurance services; and wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone and mobile banking, safe deposit box, remote deposit capture banking, and mobile remote deposit capture banking services. As of September 30, 2018, the company owns and maintains its headquarters and six full-service financial centers; leases financial centers in Glen Mills and Villanova, Pennsylvania; private banking offices in Morristown, New Jersey and Palm Beach, Florida; and leases representative office in Montchanin, Delaware. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

