Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Citigroup

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMA. Wells Fargo & Co cut Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reissued an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.68.

NYSE:CMA opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Comerica by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Comerica by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Comerica by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

