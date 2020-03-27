Colony Group LLC Sells 400 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,168 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walmart to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.23.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $109.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $128.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average is $117.40. The stock has a market cap of $309.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

