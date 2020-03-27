Colony Group LLC Sells 224 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Entergy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,394,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.38.

NYSE ETR opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.98 and a 200-day moving average of $118.60. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

