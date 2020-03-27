Colony Group LLC Lowers Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 6,774,428 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $81,332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $99,241,000 after purchasing an additional 940,600 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after purchasing an additional 847,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.49.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

