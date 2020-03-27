Colony Group LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,529,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,134 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 107,374 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

