Colony Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 102.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $139.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.03.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.