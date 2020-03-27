Colony Group LLC Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 25,771 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on FedEx from $183.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $125.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

