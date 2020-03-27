Colony Group LLC Boosts Stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $5,403,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $185.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.97. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $248.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

