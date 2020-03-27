Colony Group LLC Acquires 3,059 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,243 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 69,631 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,107,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,405,501 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $124,008,000 after acquiring an additional 676,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.89.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $68.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.96. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

