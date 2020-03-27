Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $92.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.36.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $928.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 260,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $12,086,847.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 113,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

