Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Major Shareholder Sells $12,086,847.00 in Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 260,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $12,086,847.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CIGI opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.36. Colliers International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $92.07. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $928.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.