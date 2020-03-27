Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,580 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.