Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Colfax by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $10,746,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

CFX stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,395. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Colfax Corp has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $888.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colfax in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC raised Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.