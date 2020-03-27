Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 455.6% from the February 27th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSF. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

