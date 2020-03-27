CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CME shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.27.

Shares of CME stock opened at $174.84 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.56. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,447.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,681 shares of company stock worth $2,009,327. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

