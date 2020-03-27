Citigroup Trims Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Target Price to $36.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $34.73 on Friday. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $84.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,577,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,844,000 after purchasing an additional 750,479 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,235,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,763,000 after buying an additional 133,232 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Glaukos by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,725,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,014,000 after buying an additional 209,827 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Glaukos by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,664,000 after buying an additional 124,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,081,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,883,000 after buying an additional 109,971 shares in the last quarter.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.