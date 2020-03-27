Citigroup Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $130.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $92.39 on Friday. Nevro has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $148.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.78.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. The firm had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth about $1,525,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nevro by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Nevro by 49.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,578 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the third quarter valued at $2,109,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 18,837.2% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 643,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after buying an additional 640,464 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

