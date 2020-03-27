Citigroup Lowers Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Price Target to $7.00

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CALA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calithera Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $271.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.15. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 769.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

