Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,280 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,256,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 68,397 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISD opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

