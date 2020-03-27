Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 36,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of RWO stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.