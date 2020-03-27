Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 14.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 45.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Murphy III bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 513,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,764,549.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRCE stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $53.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $794.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.07.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

