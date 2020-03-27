Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 118,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 64,441 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $47.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $51,472.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

