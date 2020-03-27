Citigroup Inc. Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,681 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after buying an additional 419,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.19. Kura Oncology Inc has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.40.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on KURA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.