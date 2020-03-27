Citigroup Inc. Has $173,000 Stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

KXI opened at $47.86 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.12.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

