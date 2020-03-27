Citigroup Inc. Has $167,000 Holdings in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 18.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3,405.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

HBNC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Dennis Kuhn sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $72,605.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,278.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBNC opened at $9.77 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.92 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

