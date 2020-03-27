Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,303,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 569,638 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director G. Thomas Hough purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $184,435.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $25.09.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.91 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

