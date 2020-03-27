Citigroup Inc. Buys 23,539 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 568.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,683 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,539 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,436 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 38,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 611,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 556,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,199.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,978 shares of company stock valued at $923,980. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $318.95 million, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.46. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

