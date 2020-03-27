Chrono.tech (TIME) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,711.00

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Chrono.tech token can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00009988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $472,319.04 and $26,711.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.93 or 0.04864570 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00065072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036716 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015049 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011008 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Chrono.tech Token Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.