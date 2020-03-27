Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Major Shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone Acquires 156,792 Shares

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone acquired 156,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CQP opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion.

CQP has been the topic of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,952,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,527,000 after buying an additional 155,130 shares during the period. Atlas Principals LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $4,127,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,509,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 45,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $705,000.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

