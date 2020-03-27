ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director Geoffrey M. Parker Sells 30,000 Shares

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,736.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $39.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $51.36.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCXI. Raymond James raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,740,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,389 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $126,536,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after acquiring an additional 295,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 57,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $19,022,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

