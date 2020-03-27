Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.17.
Shares of CHKP stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.43 and its 200 day moving average is $110.31. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $132.76.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $6,380,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
