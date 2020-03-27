Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.43 and its 200 day moving average is $110.31. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $6,380,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

