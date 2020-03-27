Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report released on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s FY2022 earnings at $9.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $130.01 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $179.38. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $766,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,633.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

