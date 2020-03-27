CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$90.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$112.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GIB.A. Raymond James set a C$114.00 price objective on CGI and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on CGI from C$111.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on CGI from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$114.09.

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$73.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$91.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$103.12. CGI has a one year low of C$70.01 and a one year high of C$114.49.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

