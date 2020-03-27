Central European Media Enterprises (CETV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ: CETV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/25/2020 – Central European Media Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/16/2020 – Central European Media Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2020 – Central European Media Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – Central European Media Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – Central European Media Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:CETV opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $798.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 42.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 2,269.1% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 465,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 445,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 115,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 1,382.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 411,490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 1,165.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 376,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 347,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

