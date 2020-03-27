Central European Media Enterprises (CETV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ: CETV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/25/2020 – Central European Media Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 3/16/2020 – Central European Media Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/10/2020 – Central European Media Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/10/2020 – Central European Media Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/25/2020 – Central European Media Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
NASDAQ:CETV opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $798.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.
Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 42.79%.
Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.
