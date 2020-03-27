Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Centene by 319.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 142,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Centene by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CNC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.