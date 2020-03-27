CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (KNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on March 27th

CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3941 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

BATS:KNG opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.39.

